Richard David Hendrix, 87, of
Winston, Georgia
died on Sunday, Jan.
24, 2021.
The family will
receive friends at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Douglasville
on Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. Funeral services will be conducted on Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, at 3 p.m. from the
chapel of the funeral home. Interment
will follow at Ephesus Baptist Church Cemetery.
Messages of condolence may be
sent to the family
at www.jones-wynn.
com.
Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Douglasville is in charge of the arrangements, 770-942-2311.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.