Richard David Hendrix, 87, of

Winston, Georgia

died on Sunday, Jan.

24, 2021.

The family will

receive friends at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Douglasville

on Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. Funeral services will be conducted on Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, at 3 p.m. from the

chapel of the funeral home. Interment

will follow at Ephesus Baptist Church Cemetery.

Messages of condolence may be

sent to the family

at www.jones-wynn.

com.

Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Douglasville is in charge of the arrangements, 770-942-2311.

