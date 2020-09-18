Richard Hannah, Jr.

On Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, Richard A Hannah Jr., departed this life to enter the joy of Heaven to be reunited with friends, family, and Jesus Christ where he will enjoy life eternal.
Richard was born on Nov. 24, 1933, to Richard and Ruby Hannah of Draketown, Georgia. He attended Auburn University for two years, then entered the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War. He graduated from pilot training at Bryan A.F.B. in October, 1955, and was assigned to go directly to Navigator Bombardier School where he graduated triple rated in May 1956. He then entered the Strategic Air Command where he flew B-47 Bombers for four years. Afterwards, he flew for an oil company in Houston where he covered most of the globe during the next 30 years.
In 1956, Richard married Helen Maria Sedrani. They were blessed with a daughter, Deborah Ann, and a son, Richard Scott. Richard was preceded in death by his wife of 55 years and both children.
Richard had a full rich life. Meeting Virginia Quiring later in life was a bonus never imagined. Richard and Virginia met while learning ballroom dancing from Virginia’s daughter, Susan and later married on June 1, 2013. They had such a sweet love affair. And they had an amazing number of common interests. They loved to play 42, attend theater and symphony, participated in all the activities at Arbor Oaks and enjoyed several nice trips together. Richard was a wonderful husband, bringing such joy to the sunset years.
Having a constant desire to learn new things, Richard would teach himself skills through reading, research and/or taking classes. In recent years he bought a keyboard and taught himself to play the piano through online courses; he also learned to play Bridge and improved his cooking skills. He had a great sense of humor.
Of greatest importance was his relationship with Jesus Christ. He started each day in Bible reading and prayer and lived his life to be pleasing to His Savior.
Left to savor their rich memories are his wife, Virginia Quiring Hannah; stepdaughter, Susan Quiring; his sister, Peggy Morris, of Bremen, Georgia; two nephews, Tony Morris (Jana), of Woodland, Alabama, and Frank Morris; and great-niece Megan Morris, of Bremen.
Special appreciation to Dr. Carl Tong, Richard’s heart failure specialist. Dr. Tong was so caring, compassionate, and truly ministered to us in a special way.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Baptist Church Bryan.
Due to COVID restrictions, a private service will be held for Arbor Oaks residents. Visitation will be on Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., at Memorial Funeral Chapel in Bryan, Texas. Graveside services to be at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, at Steep Hollow Cemetery in Bryan.
