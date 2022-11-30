Mr. Richard Farley, age 42, of Carrollton, died on November 15, 2022. Celebration of Life services will be held on Saturday December 3, 2022 at 2 p.m. at Greater Kingdom Seekers, 919 Maple St, Carrollton, GA 30117, Bishop Eli Daniel, Pastor; Pastor Felix Moten, Eulogist. Viewing will be Friday December 2, 2022 from 2-7 p.m. at the funeral home. Final arrangements have been entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel. 770-836-0044.

