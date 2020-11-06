Mr. Richard Dunn, 63, of Villa Rica, died on Monday, Nov, 2, 2020.
Celebration of Life services will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Shepherd’s House of Prayer, 773 Industrial Blvd., Villa Rica, GA 30180, Bishop David Brazelle, Eulogist. Viewing Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. MASKS WILL BE REQUIRED OF ALL ATTENDEES FOR EACH EVENT. Final arrangements have been entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel. 770-836-0066.
