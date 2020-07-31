Mr. Richard Allen Duncan, age 72, of Carrollton, Georgia passed away Thursday, July 30, 2020.
Mr. Duncan was born on December 16, 1947 in Atlanta, GA, the son of the late Senator J. Ebb Duncan, Sr. and Antoinette Tyus Duncan.
He was a graduate of Carrollton High School and graduated from West Georgia College with B.S. degree in Business Administration and was a 1986 graduate of the School of Banking of the South at Louisiana State University. He retired as President of West Georgia National Bank.
Mr. Duncan was a member of the First United Methodist Church, ADAY, UWG Foundation, UWG Board of Trustees, Charter member of Farm Brotherhood and Alpha Kappa Psi Business Fraternity, member of UWG Greek Founders, CHS Class of 1966, CHS OYC member, UWG Athletic Board, the Carroll County Mental Health Association, the Carrollton Civitan Club, Optimist Club of Carrollton, and the Advisory Board of the Main Street Carrollton program. He enjoyed spending time with the family, the beach, and gardening. He had a passion for life and never met a stranger.
Survivors include his wife of 42 years, Bunny Hubbell Duncan; son and daughter-in-law, Joseph Tyus Duncan (Dr. Ruby Huynh) of Washington, D.C.; daughters and sons-in-law, Antoinette Duncan (Cale) Tucker of Kimberly, Alabama, Isabel Duncan (Matt) Miles of Carrollton, Honey Hubbell Duncan of Carrollton; grandchildren, Tyus and Hilton Tucker, Merritt and Duncan Miles; sister-in-law, Helen Murray Duncan along with several nieces and nephews. Besides his parents he was preceded in death by brothers, Robert Tyus Duncan and J. Ebb Duncan, Jr.
You are invited to a graveside memorial service that will be held on Monday, August 3, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Carroll Memory Gardens with Pastor Jason Bowman officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Carrollton Trojan Athletic Booster Club, 106 Trojan Drive, Carrollton, Georgia 30117.
Messages of condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.almonfuneralhome.com.
Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton.
