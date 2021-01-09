Mr. Richard Michael Andrusyna, 69, of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021.
He was born on May 7, 1951, in Brooklyn, New York, the son of the late Mr. Joseph Andrusyna and the late Mrs. Helene Dundurs Andrusyna.
Mr. Andrusyna was known by everyone as “Handsome,” which was what his wife affectionately called him. He was a quiet man but when he spoke, it was either insightful or hysterical. Together with his wife, he loved to travel, display hospitality and drink good wine. He was a true friend, loving, and good at everything.
He is survived by his wife of over 23 years, Mrs. Dorinne Lou Hock Andrusyna, of Carrollton; his children, Kimberly Andrusyna, Derek Andrusyna and his wife, Allison, Liza McCall and her husband, Jesse, and Christopher Michael Andrusyna and his wife, Jessica, all of Sacramento, California; seven grandchildren, Isobella Andrusyna, Fiona McCall, Mia James, Jack McCall, Gweneth Andrusyna, Jaxon Nguyen and Juliette Andrusyna; and our “Chosen family.”
The family will receive friends at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Villa Rica on Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. Funeral Services will be conducted from the chapel of Jones-Wynn Funeral Home in Villa Rica on Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, at 4 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, those desiring to do so may make donations In Memory of Richard Andrusyna to Go Fund Me at https://gofund.me/75413b20.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com.
Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Villa Rica is in charge of the arrangements, 770-459-3694.
