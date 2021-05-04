Rhonda Wright

Rhonda Musick Wright, 55, of Whitesburg, passed away Saturday, May 1, 2021.
She was born on Jan. 3, 1966, in Carroll County, Georgia, daughter of the late Harold Musick and the late Doris Myrl Crawford.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by brothers, Robbie Musick, Ricky Musick, and Randy Musick; uncle, Phil Eason.
She is survived by her husband, Ronnie Wright, of Whitesburg; children, Randall and Amanda Wright, Ronald and Destiney Wright, and Robbie and Nichole Wright, all of Carrollton; five grandchildren, Aubrey Wright, Sage Wright, Paisley Wright, Kynsleigh Wright, Parker Wright, and one arriving soon, Hutson Wright; sister and brother-in-law, Rita and Lee Bowman, of Carrollton; brother and sister-in-law, Ronnie and Teresa Musick, of Carrollton; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Funeral service will be conducted on Wednesday, May 5, 2021, at 2 p.m. from Martin & Hightower Heritage Chapel with the Rev. Mike Reeves and Deacon Carl Lloyd officiating. Interment will follow in Community Bible Church Cemetery formerly known as New Lebanon Baptist Church Cemetery. Those serving as pallbearers will be Dustin Musick, Jonathan Musick, Adam Musick, Jamie Musick, Scott Musick, Jason Musick and Jaime Williams.
The family will receive friends at Martin & Hightower Heritage Chapel on Tuesday, May 4, 2021, from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m.
Messages of condolences can
be sent to the family at www.martin-high
Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
