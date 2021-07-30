Rhoda Hines Lotti, 80, of Villa Rica, Georgia, died on Monday, July 26, 2021.
The family received friends at J. Collins Funeral Home on Thursday, July 29, 2021, from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Friday, July 30, 2021, at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church in Carrollton, Georgia. Rhoda will be interred at the Georgia National Cemetery in Canton, Georgia, on Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, 11 a.m.
To send condolences to the family visit www.jcollinsfuneralhome.com.
J. Collins Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Villa Rica is in charge of the arrangements.
