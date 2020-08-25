Fredrick “Reed” Frosolono, 70, of Roopville, Georgia, passed away on Saturday morning, Aug. 22, 2020, at Tanner Medical Center Carrollton.
He was born on Sept. 24, 1949, in LaGrange, Georgia, the son of the late-Fredrick Birdsong Frosolono and the late-Merle Dene Reed Frosolono. He retired from Atlanta Gas Light.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Dianne Buchanan Frosolono.
Survivors include his son and daughter-in-law, Jason & Delia Frosolono of Ocala, Florida; stepchildren, Lisa (Shannon) Maxwell of Carrollton, Georgia, Andy (Kristen) Schoerner of Knoxville, Tennessee, and Beth (Frank) Rice of Tampa, Florida; sister, Mira Angela Frosolono (Carl Edward Gray); brothers, Wayne Brian Frosolono and Emmett Gary Frosolono (Linda); and grandchildren, Carlos Frosolono, Antonio Frosolono, Carlyle Smith, Chase Rice, Daniel Maxwell, Alex Maxwell, Andrew Maxwell, Dylan Maxwell, Madelyn Jenkins, and Drew Schoerner.
A Celebration of life service will be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family request that blood donations be made to the American Red Cross, or monetary donations may be directed to Tanner Medical Foundation, P. O. Box 695, Carrollton, GA 30112, and on the memo line, please put Reed Frosolono’s name.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com.
Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
