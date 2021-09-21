Rebecca Lee

Rebecca Evelyn Lee, 75, of Carrollton, passed away on Sept. 17, 2021.
She was born on Nov. 5, 1945, in Bowdon, Georgia, daughter to the late Hoyt Lee and the late Doris Cumbie Lee.
She worked in the accounting office for West Georgia College.
She is survived by her sons, Matthew Garrett, of Atlanta, Scott Garrett, of Roanoke, Alabama, and Kevin Garrett, of Bowdon; brother, Donnie Lee, of Danville, Kentucky; four grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren.
Funeral service was conducted on Monday, Sept. 20, 2021, at 5 p.m. at Martin & Hightower Heritage Chapel with the Rev. Van Brown officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 3:30 p.m. until the hour of service.
In keeping with the family’s wishes, her body will be cremated following the service.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com.
Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
