Rebecca Hawkins

Rebecca E. Hawkins, 92, of Carrollton, Georgia, died on Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021.
She was born in New Boston, Ohio, and was the daughter of the late Earl and Beatrice Griffin.
She was also preceded in death by her husband Berry Millard Hawkins and her beloved daughter Deborah Hewlett.
She was a devoted member of Glenloch Baptist Church in Franklin, Georgia. The church members were her second family and helped to make Georgia her home.
She greatly adored her family including her daughter, Patricia Liston (Chuck), of Carrollton; her grandchildren, Susan Secord (Rick), of Villa Rica, Amanda Liston, of Bremen, Chaz Liston (Amber), of Griffin, Kallie Harner (Martin), of Carrollton; and her great-grandchildren, Luke and Lola. All will greatly miss her candor and spirit.
A memorial service will be held at Glenloch Baptist Church at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, officiated by two men she greatly respected, Neil Awbrey and Terry Harper.
For those not comfortable attending in light of the pandemic, your prayers, thoughts, and memories are just as important and as appreciated.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to Glenloch Baptist WMU 2807 Glenloch Road Franklin, GA 30217.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.