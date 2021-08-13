Reba Moten died on Aug. 6, 2021.
Celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, at noon at Hillside Missionary Baptist Church, 3176 Tyus Carrollton Road in Carrollton. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Viewing will be on Friday, Aug. 13, 2021, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.
MASKS WILL BE REQUIRED OF ALL THAT ATTEND THESE EVENTS.
Final arrangements have been entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel, 770-836-0066.
