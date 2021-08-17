First Lady Reba Moten, wife of Pastor Willis Moten, pastor of Hillside Missionary Baptist Church, died on Aug. 6, 2021.
Celebration of life service was held on Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, at noon at Hillside Missionary Baptist Church, 3176 Tyus Carrollton Road, in Carrollton, Bishop Lewis Askew, presiding.
Interment followed in the church cemetery.
Viewing was on Friday Aug. 13, 2021, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.
Our beloved mother, Reba Jean Reese Moten, was born on April 17, 1949, in Carrollton. She was the eldest daughter of the late Willie D. Reese and Reba Nell Smith Reese.
She departed this earthly life on Friday August 6, 2021.
Reba accepted Christ into her life at an early age and became a lifetime member of Hillside Missionary Baptist Church. She later became first lady of Hillside, serving the ministry faithfully.
Reba touched the lives of everyone she encountered. Her smile was her trademark, and she never met a stranger, always showing genuine love to everyone.
Reba was also known for her beautiful and powerful voice. Her gift touched many lives. She sang with the gospel group The Gospel Harmonettes for over 20 years.
Reba was the monarch of her family. Always showing love. Each and every family member had their own personal relationship with her. She was always the go to person and in everyone’s words, it will never be the same without her. She loved her family dearly.
In addition to her parents, Reba was preceded in death by five siblings.
Reba leaves to cherish her precious memory, her husband, whom she married April 21, 2008, Pastor Willie C. Moten; her three daughters, Malinda (Patrick) Hendrix, Tonya (Ronnie) Moore and Selenia Duncan; three sons, Bobby (Cheryl) Duncan, Telly Duncan and Joshua Reese. In her union of marriage she gained two sons, Antron (Linda) Moten and Mallory Moten; one daughter, Ivy Moten; precious grandchildren, Cierra Billinglys, Jeremy Moore, Taylor Skinner, Sincere Duncan, Gabby Thomas, Cynthia Amerson, Jacob Hendrix, Amya Strickland, Nova Grace Reese, Nakembria Moten, Alivia Moten; great-grandchildren, Jadin Mabry, Dash Thomaston and Jayleigh Carr; her bonus grandchildren, Kierra Poole, Chiquita Glenn, Riley Henderson, Celeste, Chenell, Christa and Jeanna Amerson; sisters, Rosa Pearl (Eddie) Allen, Min. Tammy Reese, Gale Walker and Carla Reese; brothers, Eddie (Mariam) Reese, Joe (Tanya) Reese, Willie Reese and Jesse Montgomery; sisters-in-law, Brenda Sue Reese, Pastor Eva (James) Barber, Patricia (Thomas) Sheppard and Synthia McClure; brothers-in-law, James (Margie) Moten and Gregory Moten; a very special nephew, Britain Clayton and niece, India McCoy; a host of other nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends, whom she loved dearly.
Final arrangements have been entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel 770-836-0066.
