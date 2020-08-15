Reba Hanson

Mrs. Reba Joyce Chandler Hanson, 86, of Carrollton, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020.
She was born on Oct. 23, 1933, in the Hulett Community of Carroll County, Georgia, the daughter of the late-Namon Robert Chandler and the late-Opal Cook Chandler. Mrs. Hanson was a homemaker who loved gardening and cooking for her family. She enjoyed taking care of her grandkids and great-grandkids. Mrs. Hanson was a member of Consolation Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Hanson is preceded in death by her husband, Charles Franklin Hanson; her son, Randy Hanson; her brothers, Bill Chandler, Vester “Fat” Chandler, Vernon Chandler and Buford Chandler; and her sisters, Essie Bailey, Ester Rivers and Ruth Chandler.
She is survived by her daughter, Joyce Millians of Temple; her daughter-in-law, Patricia Hanson of Carrollton; her sisters, Carol Bradley of Carrollton, Margie Yarbrough of Carrollton, Melba (J.P.) Blair of Carrollton and Gail (R.C.) Daniel of Talladega, Alabama; her brothers, David Chandler of Bremen and Larry Chandler of Carrollton; four grandchildren, Jerome Millians, Natalie Webb, Chuck Hanson and Misty Millians; five great-grandchildren, Shana Hulsey, Dylan Webb, Gavin Millians, Owen Millians and Brison Payne; and several nieces and nephews also survive.
The family will receive friends in the chapel of Jones-Wynn Funeral Home in Villa Rica on Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. Funeral Services will be conducted on Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, at 2 p.m. from the chapel the funeral home with Jerome Millians, Dr. Sam Braswell and Julian Cook officiating. Musical selections will be rendered by Jill Eison. Serving as pallbearers will be Neal Ricks, Billy Irelan, Barry Yarbrough, Benny Rivers, Terry Chandler, Robert Millians, Gene Millians, Lamar Millians and Alan Cook. Interment will follow in Meadowbrook Memory Gardens in Villa Rica.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com.
Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Villa Rica is in charge of the arrangements, 770-459-3694.
