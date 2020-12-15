Mrs. Reba Irene Brown, of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away on December 12, 2020. She was 69.
Mrs. Brown was born on July 23, 1951 to the late Harlin and Tommie Nell Cammons. She was retired from the Mead Corporation where she worked as a Timber Technician.
She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Kenneth and Joy Brown; her grandchildren, Thomas and Kade Brown; and her siblings, Ollis Cammons, Michele Blanks, Frankie Cammons, Bobbie Jo Burroughs, and Billie Jo Brock.
Due to the current health situation, a private graveside service was held at Kansas Baptist Church.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.rainwaterfuner
