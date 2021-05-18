Raymond “Ray” Eugene Phillips, 84 of Carrollton, Georgia, died on Sunday, May 9, 2021.

According to Mr. Phillips’s wishes, he was cremated. The family will receive friends on Sunday, May 23, 2021, from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. from Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Douglasville. Memorial Service will be conducted on Sunday, May 23, 2021, at 2 p.m. from the chapel of the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers

the family has asked that donations be made to Egleston Children’s Hospital, 1405 Clifton Road NE, Atlanta, GA 30322 or you may send your donation to www.choa.org.

Messages of condolence may be

sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com.

Jones-Wynn Funeral Home & Crematory

of Douglasville is in charge of the arrangements, 770-942-2311