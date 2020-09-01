Mr. Rayford Max Hand, of Bowdon, Georgia, passed away on Aug. 30, 2020. He was 82.
Mr. Hand was born on May 31, 1938, in Carroll County, Georgia, to the late-Clifford and -Thelma Hand.
He worked in the clothing industry for many years and retired from Richmond Brothers in Carrollton. He was a member of Macedonia Baptist Church. He enjoyed gardening, woodworking, and hunting, but he will be most remembered for his love for his family.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his children, Connie Sue and Dennis Wayne Hand; and his siblings, Wilma Hand, Jimmy Hand, Hertus Hand, Caroline Frost, and Donhua Smith.
Survivors include his wife of 56 years, Barbara Hand; his children and their spouses, Darrell and Tammy Hand and Gail and Joe Scoggins; his grandchildren, Cory Hand, Zach and Macy Hand, Travis and Katie Scoggins, and Bobby Scoggins; and his siblings and their spouses, Donald Hand and Linda and Billy Wayne Smith.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, at 4 p.m. (Georgia Time) at Macedonia Baptist Church. Rev. Morgan Bailey and Rev. J. Marcus Merritt will officiate. Pallbearers will be Cory Hand, Zach Hand, Wayne Hand, Zeb Hand, Keith Thompson, and Todd Thompson. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.
Prior to the services on Wednesday, the family will receive friends at the church from 2 p.m. (Georgia Time) until the funeral hour.
For those wishing to attend the visitation or funeral, we kindly as that you consider wearing a mask and continuing to practice social distancing.
Messages of condolence can be sent to the family at www.rainwaterfuneralhome.com
Rainwater Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
