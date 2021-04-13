Ray Rampy, 91, of Bremen, passed away on Saturday, April 10, 2021, at a local health care facility.
He was born on Jan. 15, 1930, in Randolph County, Alabama, to L. L. Rampy Sr., and Katie ‘Burgess’ Rampy.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Alice Rampy, and a daughter, Debra Ann Rampy.
He is survived by a son, Chris Rampy, of Bremen, and a brother, Lester Rampy (Louise) of Calhoun, Georgia.
He served during the Korean Conflict in the 1950s, was a retired business owner (Rampy Brothers Service Station) with his brother Wilford, a former employee of the Department of Transportation, and a pastor in the United Methodist Church.
In his retirement years, he enjoyed working with the Haralson County Ministries and taking care of his wife, Alice.
The family received friends on Monday, April 12, 2021, between the hours of 12:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. at Hightower Funeral Home. Funeral services followed at 3 p.m. from the chapel of Hightower Funeral Home with the Rev. Wayne Monroe officiating. Interment followed at Forest Lawn Memorial Park with Mr. Randy Carver officiating. Ronnie Moncus, Monty Cantrell, Jeff Rampy, Wayne Rampy, Keith Rampy and A.W. McLendon served as pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the American Heart Association or Haralson County Ministries.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.hightowerfuneral
Hightower Funeral Home of Bremen has charge of the arrangements.
