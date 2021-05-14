Mr. Raymond “Ray” Eugene Phillips, 84, of Carrollton, died Sunday, May 9, 2021.
According to Mr. Phillips’s wishes, he was cremated. The family will receive friends Sunday, May 23, 2021, from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Douglasville. A memorial Service will be conducted Sunday, May 23, 2021, at 2 p.m. from the funeral home chapel.
In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that donations be made to Egleston Children’s Hospital, 1405 Clifton Road NE, Atlanta, GA 30322, or you may send your donation to www.choa.org.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.