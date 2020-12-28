Mr. Ray Myers, 78, of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away on Monday morning, Dec. 28, 2020.
He was born July 3, 1942, in Fairfax, Alabama, the son of the late Fletcher Myers and the late Madgleane Richardson Myers. He proudly served his country in the United States Navy. He was a mechanic for Southwire for many years before retiring from Bonell Manufacturing in Newnan with 18 years of service.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by sisters: Reba Carter and Diane Carter;
and brothers: Harold Myers and Jerome Myers. Survivors include his wife, Betty Jean Myers; daughter and son-in-law, Michelle and Randy Barnette; sister, Faye McElroy; brothers: F. M. Myers and Julian Myers; grandchildren: Mallory Huddleston-Trantham and husband, Corey, and Brady Huddleston; and great-grandchild, Ensley Trantham.
Funeral services will be conducted Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, at 2 p.m. from Martin & Hightower Heritage Chapel with the Rev. Darnell Teal officiating. Interment will take place in Sardis Baptist Church Cemetery.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Wednesday from noon until the time of service. Due to ongoing COVID-19 restrictions, we encourage everyone to make the best decisions to remain safe. If anyone wishes to attend these gatherings, please remember to remain 6 feet apart from those not in your household and wear personal protective equipment, if available.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com. Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
