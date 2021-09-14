Ray 'Bub' Brock

Ray T. “Bub” Brock, 88, of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021.
He was born on April 18, 1933, in Carrollton, Georgia, the son of the late Lacy H. Brock and the late Nora Tarpley Brock.
Bub grew up in the Farmers High Community and took his final breath in his childhood home on Brock Road.
He graduated from Bowdon High School and attended college at the University of Georgia until sustaining an injury that ended his baseball career.
He retired from Gold Kist after 37 years of service and was a faithful member of Tabernacle Baptist Church for 60 years.
He was an adoring husband, father, granddaddy, handworker, neighbor, and friend. Bub was well known for his vegetable garden, and he enjoyed sharing its bounty with his family and friends. He also enjoyed fishing and bird hunting with lifelong friends.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 63 Years, Catherine Horton Brock in May 2020.
He leaves to cherish his memory his daughters and sons-in-law: Beverly Brock McGinnis (Joe), Robin Brock Altman (Tony), and Laci Brock Cowart (Henry), all of Carrollton; three grandchildren, Justin Michael, Erin McGinnis, and Brock Campbell; also surviving are several nieces and nephews as well as extended family.
The family will receive friends at Martin & Hightower Heritage Chapel on Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021, from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. Graveside services will follow at 4:30 p.m. from Carrollton City Cemetery with Dr. Stephen Allen officiating. Interment will follow in Carrollton City Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that memorial contributions be made to Tabernacle Baptist Church, 150 Tabernacle Drive, Carrollton, Georgia 30117.
The family encourages everyone to make the best decisions to remain safe. If anyone wishes to attend these gatherings, please remember to social distance, and wear personal protective equipment, if you desire.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com.
