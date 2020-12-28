Mr. John Randall “Randy” Wehunt, 65, of Ranburne, Alabama, died Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020.

In keeping with his wishes, Mr. Wehunt was cremated. A memorial service will follow at a later date.

Sympathies may be sent to the family at www.miller-funeral

home.com.

