Randy Turner

David Randall Turner, 63, of Carrollton passed away on Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, surrounded by his family.
Randy was born in Carrollton on Aug. 4, 1957, the son of the late Corbett and Hazel Turner.
Randy had a long career as a local pharmacist. For 32 years, he owned and operated Turner Pharmacy. Following his graduation from Carrollton High School in 1975, Randy attended college while working at his father-in-law’s pharmacy, which is where his love of the profession originated. He graduated from Mercer University Southern School of Pharmacy in 1987 with a Doctor of Pharmacy degree. After buying his own pharmacy he enjoyed mentoring and providing guidance to other young aspiring pharmacists.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his grandson William Randall (Will) Garrett.
Survivors include his wife of 44 years, Lynde Lovvorn Turner; daughters Ali (Joe) Garrett, Lucie Anne Turner, Lydia (Eric) McLendon and Mary (David) Stark — all of Carrollton, Georgia; grandchildren Turner, Charlie and Henry Garrett; Luke Turner; Lena and Eloise Cutcher; Olivia, Oliver, Willa and Ross McLendon; and Stella, Jack and Goldie Stark; brother Michael (Ann) Turner of Flowery Branch, Georgia; sister Paula Deese of Carrollton; father-in-law Bobby Lovvorn of Bremen, Georgia, and mother-in-law Mary Nell Lovvorn of Bremen; brother-in-law Brandall (Dana) Lovvorn of Bremen; sisters-in-law Lisa (Wendell) Horne of Macon, Georgia, Lucie (David) Price of Carrollton and many nieces and nephews.
He also leaves behind his outstanding staff and loyal customers at Turner Pharmacy who described him as a “kind, fair, gentle and loving man to all with whom he came into contact and treated everyone the same.”
Randy was a member of St. Margaret’s Episcopal Church in Carrollton. Furthermore, he was a founding member and past president of the Carrollton Dawnbreakers Rotary Club. He also served as a long-term member of Mercer University’s College of Pharmacy Alumni Board.
It was Randy’s love of family where he felt most at home. He loved family gatherings whether it was eating homecooked meals, going to concerts and great restaurants, singing his favorite songs around the family piano and taking his family on numerous trips throughout the years. He was a loving husband to his wife, wonderful father to his four daughters and caring grandfather to his cherished grandchildren. His kind demeanor always welcomed anyone into his presence. Most of all — his unselfish, giving spirit made a countless difference to so many lives in his community.
Due to ongoing COVID-19 concerns, a service for family and close friends will be conducted on Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, at 2 p.m. under the arbor at Shiloh United Methodist Church with the Rev. Jeff Jackson of St. Margaret’s Episcopal Church officiating. Masks and social distancing rules will be required. Interment will follow in the Shiloh UMC Cemetery with Brandall Lovvorn, Wendell Horne, David Price, Bobby McMillan, Billy Stark, Andrew Lovvorn and Bo Lively serving as pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Community Foundation of West Georgia — Will Garrett Scholarship, 807 S. Park St., Carrollton, GA 30117, or online at http://www.cfwg.net; or St. Margaret’s Episcopal Church, 606 Newnan St., Carrollton, GA 30117, or online at stmargaretsga.com/donations.
Messages of condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.almon
Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton has charge of the arrangements.
