Randy Sheffield

Randy Eugene Sheffield, 63, of Bowdon, Georgia, passed away on Wednesday morning, July 28, 2021.

He was born on Nov. 30, 1957, in Douglasville, Georgia, the son of the late Marion Eugene Sheffield and the late Mary Jordan Sheffield.

He was a 1975 graduate of Douglas County High School, and was employed with the Carrollton City Police Department, having served as the clerk of courts for eight years.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Wanda Sheffield.

Randy leaves to cherish his memory, his loving wife, Sandra Pirkle Sheffield; sons and daughters-in-law, Brandon and Leigh Sheffield, and Bronson and Katie Sheffield, all of Tallapoosa, Georgia; sister and brother-in-law, Sherrie and David Harrop, of Warner Robins, Georgia; brother and sister-in-law, Wendell and Robin Sheffield, of Tallapoosa; and grandchildren, Abbigail, Lilly and Noah Sheffield.

Due to COVID-19 precautions, visitation will be outside at Bethany Christian Church located at 2868 Carrollton Villa Rica Highway in Carrollton, GA 30116, on Saturday, July 31, 2021, from noon until the hour of service at 1 p.m.

