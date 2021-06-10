Mr. Randy “Russell” Criswell, 52, of Villa Rica, Georgia, passed away on Monday, June 7, 2021.
He was born on May 29, 1969, in Villa Rica, the son of Mr. Gerald Lee Criswell and Mrs. Dennis Dobbs Criswell.
He worked as a carpenter for many years. Mr. Criswell liked watching movies, playing video games and enjoyed collecting model planes and cars.
He was preceded
in death by his brother, Dewayne Criswell and his nephew, Preston Lee Summerville.
Mr. Criswell is survived by his son, Mitchell Gilley, of Villa Rica; parents, Mr. Gerald Lee
and Mrs. Dennis Criswell, of Villa Rica; sister and her husband, Robbie Criswell and Tommy Woods, of Villa Rica; brother, Mark Criswell, of Villa Rica; and three grandchildren also survive.
The family will receive friends at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home, Inc., and Cremation Services in Villa Rica on Wednesday, June 9, 2021, from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. Funeral services will be conducted from the chapel of the funeral home on Thursday, June 10, 2021, at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Kevin Kersey officiating.
Interment will follow in Powell Chapel Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, those desiring to do so, may make donations in honor of Randy Criswell to Jones-Wynn Funeral Home, 306 Westview Drive, Villa Rica, GA 30180.
Messages of condolence may
be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com.
Jones-Wynn
Funeral Home, Inc., and Cremation Services of Villa Rica is in charge of the arrangements, 770-459-3694.
