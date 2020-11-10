Randy Musick

Randy Harold Musick, 66, of Carrollton, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020.
He was born on June 8, 1954, in Carroll County, Georgia, son of the late Harold Musick and the late Doris Crawford. He was a 1972 Central High School graduate and August of that year he wed the love of his life, Melba Edwards Musick.
He served in the Lowell Community in many different aspects, one of which he, volunteered with the Carroll County Fire Department for 25 years. He will be missed greatly.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by brothers, Ricky Musick, and Robbie Musick; and uncle, Phil Eason.
He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Melba Edwards Musick, of Carrollton; his children, Scott and Amy Musick, Jason Musick, and Amanda and Jaime Williams, all of Carrollton; sisters, Rita and Lee Bowman, and Rhonda and Ronnie Wright; brother, Ronnie and Teresa Musick; Uncle, Jerry Eason; seven grandchildren, Brooke Musick, Blake Musick, Hannah Musick, Luke Hardy, Jared Hardy, Slade Williams, Randley Williams; and a number of nieces, nephews, and extended family.
Funeral service will be conducted on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, at 11 a.m. from Martin & Hightower Heritage Chapel with Dep. Chief Bud Benefield and Dr. Michael Reeves officiating. Interment will follow in Community Bible Church Cemetery with Jamie Musick, Adam Musick, Jonathan Musick, Dustin Musick, Chris Jeffers, Randall Wright, Ronald Wright and Robbie Wright serving as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be Blake Musick, Luke Hardy, Jared Hardy, and Slade Williams.
The family received friends at Martin & Hightower Heritage Chapel on Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m.
Due to ongoing COVID-19 restrictions, we encourage everyone to make the best decisions to remain safe. Please remember to remain 6 feet apart from those not in your household and wear personal protective equipment.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com.
Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.