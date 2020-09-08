Randy Glenn Foster, born 7/28/1958 in Carrollton, and child of Herman and Lucy Foster, has gone to be with the Lord on September, 4th 2020.
He is survived by his wife, Linda Foster, of 36 years of marriage; four children: Brandon Lisa, Kimberly and Nicholas. Two honorary children: Rachel and Alex. Grandchildren: Jared, Elizabeth, Leah. One brother, several sisters, numerous nieces and nephews and many gran-animals.
He was a member of Kansas Baptist Church, and had a true passion for nature, children (who knew him as “Papa Randy”), and missions. He loved to listen to Charles Stanley and Joyce Myers.
He loved football and baseball, (especially the Georgia Bulldogs. GO DOGS!), being outdoors, hunting, fishing, music, classic cars and was a big kid at heart.
We’re talking about Randy, so he should be known for his education. He always stressed the attention to details. He was a welder by trade, mechanic, and for the last 15 years he was a landscaper.
If you ask his children to describe their daddy, they would say he was a little bit of church, with a whole lot of rock and roll. He was outgoing, funny, with a dry sense of humor, a people person, smart, and a person who was willing to give you the shirt off of his back. However, one thing you didn’t want to do was make him mad.
Randy truly had life figured out.
He was always able to find joy in the simple things.
Randy was a person who could lift your spirits, even in the darkest of times. He would tell others to take comfort and satisfaction with knowing that, “They’re in a better place. They’re not suffering anymore. They’re with the good Lord now”.
If he was here, his message would be to remember the good times, and to take joy in the fact that he’s not suffering.
There’s no more pain in his back from working too hard, or melting in the Georgia heat.
He will forever be loved, and never forgotten.
Funeral services will be conducted Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at 11 a.m. from Martin & Hightower Heritage Chapel with Pastor John Lemmings officiating.
Interment will follow in Carroll Memory Gardens.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.