Randall Thorpe, 67, of Dallas, Georgia, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, at Haralson Nursing and Rehab.
He was born on Aug. 13, 1953, in Panama City, Florida, to his late parents, Perry and Rosa Thorpe.
Randall worked for CSX Railways as a conductor for over 30 years and was Baptist by faith. Mr. Thorpe was a loving father, brother, grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle and friend who will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Gerald Thorpe.
Mr. Thorpe is survived by his son, Greg Thorpe, and his wife, Amber, of Dallas; daughter, Jennifer Thorpe, of Dallas; brother, Donald Thorpe, of Ft. Worth, Texas; William “Bill” Thorpe, of Mobile, Alabama; Bruce Thorpe, of Dallas; sisters, Barbara Wilson, of Panama City; Patricia Mistric, of Panama City, grandchildren; Jacob Quigley, Luke Thorpe, Sadie Thorpe; great-grandchildren, Hope Quigley, Jackson Quigley; and many loving cousins, nieces and nephews and several other cherished extended family members.
A visitation for Mr. Thorpe was held on Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, at Clark Funeral Home from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully asks that donations be made to Angels Among Us Pet Rescue or Children’s Home Society of Florida in loving memory of Mr. Thorpe.
Clark Funeral Home in Hiram, GA, is in charge of the arrangements.
Clark Funeral Home in Hiram, GA, is in charge of the arrangements.
