Randall Redding of Bremen, Georgia, passed away at his home surrounded by family and loved ones on Monday, March 8, 2021.
Born and raised on Oct. 20, 1954, in Bremen, Georgia, Redding graduated from Bremen High School in 1972 and attended Auburn University, where he graduated in Building Construction in 1976.
Randall is preceded in death by his first wife, Cindy McIntosh Redding, and by his parents Guy and Mildred Redding.
He is survived by his loving wife, Tena; his son and daughter-in-law, Keith and Brooke Redding, of Bremen; and his daughter, Ivey Redding of Nashville, Tennessee. Randall was also blessed with four grandchildren, Cindi Claire, Tripp, Livi, and Lila; and is additionally survived by his sister, Rebecca Hammock, of Atlanta; and other extended family members.
Randall was focused on his faith, his family, and his community. He was an active member of Mount Paran Church in Atlanta where he sang in the choir and served on the board of trustees.
He was a supporter of many community organizations including Young Life, Carrollton Pregnancy Resource Center, Tanner Medical Foundation, West Georgia Habitat for Humanity, Auburn University Fellowship of Christian Athletes, The Blake House, and much more.
Randall had a long and successful career in construction, founding R.K. Redding Construction (RKR) in 1991. The company philosophy of honesty, quality, and integrity were qualities by which Randall lived.
In 2012, his lifelong love of music led him to turn an abandoned grocery store into a successful music venue, Mill Town Music Hall.
As busy as he was, Randall was always home for dinner and would never miss a ballgame, wrestling match, or music recital. Family was first.
He was an avid sportsman who loved to fly-fish, cook on the grill, watch Auburn football, and travel.
Randall loved the lake, his dog Harley, hot coffee at any time of day, and a summer night wasn’t complete without a popsicle or two.
Randall Redding had a keen sense of humor and sang like an angel. He loved his wife, his children, his grandchildren, and his family more than anything on this earth. And they knew it.
Randall embodied God’s command to love his neighbor. He was generous and sincere with all. Randall answered the call to know Jesus and make Him known. He was patient and walked in peace, trusting the Lord. Randall Redding knew, without a doubt, that his life was solidly in God’s hands. An example for us all.
Visitation was held at Mill Town Music Hall on Wednesday, March 10, 2021, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. A service will also be held at Mill Town Music Hall on Thursday, March 11, 2021, at 3 p.m., located on 1031 Alabama Avenue in Bremen. Dr. David Cooper will officiate. Other speakers include Robin Worley, Royal Banks, and Allyson Watson. Performers T. Graham Brown, John Berry, Corey Pearson, Marty Raybon, and Stan Whitmire will lead the congregation in worship through music.
Pall bearers are Royal Banks, Troy Boatwright, Richard Lusk, Josh McCorsley, Casey Pollard, Geoff Smith and Jay Young. Honorary pall bearers are RKR staff and employees, Mill Town staff and volunteers, Mount Paran Church Board of Trustees, M&W kitchen staff, Blake House, Harold Shedd, Howard Seaman, Jerry Sanders, and Mark Watson.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Young Life West Georgia, Pregnancy Resource Center and/or the Blake House.
Young Life West Georgia: PO Box 2781 Carrollton, GA 30112.
Pregnancy Resource Center: 514 Tanner Street Carrollton, GA 30117.
The Blake House: 60 Waco School Rd. Bremen, GA 30110.
Hightower Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
