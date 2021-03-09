Randall Keith

Redding Sr., 66, of Bremen, died Monday, March 8, 2021.

The family will

receive friends on Wednesday, March

10, 2021, at Mill

Town Music Hall between the hours

of 6 p.m. and 9 p.m.

Funeral services

will be conducted

on Thursday, March

11, 2021, at 3 p.m

from Mill Town

Music Hall with

Dr. David Cooper,

Mr. Robin Worley, Allison Watson and

Mr. Royal Banks officiating.

Interment will

follow in Forest

Lawn Memorial

Park. In lieu of

flowers, please

make donations to Pregnancy Resource Center, The Blake House or West

Georgia Young

Life.

Share your

thoughts and memories in our guestbook at www.hightowerfunera

lhome.com.

A full obituary will

be published.

