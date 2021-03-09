Randall Keith
Redding Sr., 66, of Bremen, died Monday, March 8, 2021.
The family will
receive friends on Wednesday, March
10, 2021, at Mill
Town Music Hall between the hours
of 6 p.m. and 9 p.m.
Funeral services
will be conducted
on Thursday, March
11, 2021, at 3 p.m
from Mill Town
Music Hall with
Dr. David Cooper,
Mr. Robin Worley, Allison Watson and
Mr. Royal Banks officiating.
Interment will
follow in Forest
Lawn Memorial
Park. In lieu of
flowers, please
make donations to Pregnancy Resource Center, The Blake House or West
Georgia Young
Life.
Share your
www.hightowerfunera
A full obituary will
be published.
