Mr. Jack Randall “Red” Jackson, of Ranburne, Alabama, passed away on Friday, Jan. 8, 2021. She was 78.
Mr. Jackson was born on June 14, 1942, in Delta, Alabama, to the late Chess and Clarice Garrett Jackson. He was a farmer by trade and a member of Macedonia Baptist Church.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Gary Jackson; his daughter, Becky Williamson Emrick; his great-granddaughter, Madeline Young; his brother, Sonny Jackson; and his sister, Dean Jackson.
Survivors include his wife, Rosa Lee Skinner Jackson; his daughters and son-in-law, Carol and Greg Young and Susan Shadinger; his brother and sister-in-law, Pete and Janice Jackson; his sister, Gervyace Preston; eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Graveside funeral services will be held on Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, at 2 p.m. (Georgia Time) at Macedonia Baptist Church Cemetery. Bro. Morgan Bailey will officiate. Pallbearers will be Sammy Jackson, Billy Jackson, Terry Preston, Mark Gibbs, Mack Ledbetter, and Paul Bell. Interment will follow the services.
Due to the current health situation, we ask that those attending the service to please consider wearing a mask and practice social distancing.
Rainwater Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
