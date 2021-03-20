Randall Brown

Mr. Randall “Randy” Wayne Brown, 77, of Bremen, passed away on Saturday, March 13, 2021.
He was born on Sept. 17. 1943, in Cedartown, Georgia, the son of the late Joseph C. Brown and Bonnie Bailey Acree.
In addition to his parents, Randy is preceded in death by two sisters, Janice McElroy and Susan Brumblelow.
Randy graduated Cedartown High School and served in the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam Conflict where he received a Purple Heart. He worked in sales for over 30 years, with his last position being senior vice president of sales for the Lladro Company. He was a Jaycee, Boy Scout leader and RA Leader at First Baptist Church in Bremen
Randy loved his family and especially loved watching his grandsons play ball. Cole, Chip, and Cam were his pride and joy. He also loved his dachshunds and spoiled them, too.
He is survived by his spouse, Glynda Brown; son, Roby Brown; daughter and son-in-law Amy and Steven O’Neal; and three grandsons, Cole, Chip, and Cam O’Neal, all of Bremen.
Services for Mr. Randy Brown will be held at a later date.
Hutcheson’s Memorial Chapel & Crematory of Buchanan is honored to serve the Brown family.
