Randall Jason Bearden, 68, of Bremen, died on Wednesday, July 28, 2021.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, July 31, 2021, between the hours of 5 p.m. and 8 p.m.
Funeral services will be conducted on Sunday, August 1, 2021, at 2 p.m. from the chapel of Hightower Funeral Home. Music will be provided by McBrayer Family. Terry Coffman, Chris Coffman, Austin Coffman, Avery Smith, Jim Persons and Eric Stone will serve as pallbearers.
Interment will follow in Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery.
Please share your thoughts and memoriesat www.
hightowerfuneral
Hightower Funeral Home of Bremen has charge of the arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.