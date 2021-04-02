Ramone Hall, 51, of Bowdon, Georgia, passed away Monday, March 29, 2021.
Viewing and Funeral services will be conducted Saturday, April 3, 2021, at Walker Funeral Home Chapel, Carrollton. His viewing will be from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. and his funeral service will start at 4 p.m. For the safety of the family and others, the family request that everyone wear a mask.
Arrangements entrusted to Walker Funeral Home 709 Alabama St., Carrollton.
