Ramey Bradford Pickett, 64, of Lithia Springs, Georgia, died on Saturday, Dec 5, 2020.
The family will receive friends at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Douglasville on Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Graveside Services will be conducted Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, at 1:30 p.m. from Sunrise Memorial Gardens of Douglasville, Georgia, with Bro. Doug McHenry officiating. Interment will follow at Sunrise Memorial Gardens.
