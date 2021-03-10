Ralph Thomas “Tommy” Mauldin, 57, of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021.
He was born on June 13, 1963, in Atlanta, Georgia, the son of the late Mr. Ralph Mauldin and the late Mrs. Pauline Mayfield Mauldin.
Mr. Mauldin loved to hunt every chance he could. He loved his family, especially his daughter with all his heart.
He is survived by his wife, Nancy Mauldin, of Carrollton; his daughter and son-in-law, Courtney and Tyler Bonner, of Bremen; his sister, Trisha Mauldin, of Texas; his sister-in-law, Tina Houde, of Carrollton; his brother and his sister-in-law, Larry Charles and Michelle Mauldin, of Bremen; one granddaughter, Kaya Nicole Bonner; and niece, Madison Rose Mauldin.
According to Mr. Mauldin’s wishes, he was cremated. A celebration of his life gathering will be held at a later date.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com.
Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Villa Rica is in charge of the arrangements; 770-459-3694.
