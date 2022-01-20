Ralph Junior Shepherd, 74, of Villa Rica,, died on Monday, Jan. 17, 2022.

There will be a gathering of family and friends on Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, from 2-5 p.m.

The family respectfully encourages everyone attending to wear a mask.

Following and in accordance with his wishes he will be cremated.

To send condolences to the family please visit www.jcollinsfuneralhome.com.

J. Collins Funeral Home & Cremation Service in charge of arrangements.

