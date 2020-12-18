Ralph Wesley Bryant, 85, of Villa Rica, Georgia, died on Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020.
The family will receive friends at Life Gate Church in Villa Rica on Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. Mr. Bryant will lie in state at Life Gate Church in Villa Rica on Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. followed by funeral services at 11 a.m.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com.
Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Villa Rica is in charge of the arrangements, 770-459-3694.
