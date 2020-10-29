Raiford Frashier, 70, of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away on Monday, Oct. 26, 2020.
He was born on April 8, 1950, in Carrollton, son of the late Ira M. Frashier and the late Mary Lee Reynolds Frashier. He worked as a steel metal mechanic for Gunn Metal Fabricators for more than 35 years and attended Douglas Chapel Church of God.
He is survived by his loving wife, Dorothy Ann Madden Frashier, of Carrollton; son, Robby Ray (Karen) Frashier, of Carrollton; three grandchildren, Brandon Frashier, Kristen Tillmann and Kayla White; three great-grandchildren; sisters, Rena Pierce and Margie (Billy) Maxwell, both of Carrollton; and brothers, Roy (Rachel) Frashier, of Carrollton, and Randle (Yvonne) Frashier, of Milledgeville, Georgia.
Funeral service was conducted on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, at 4 p.m. from Martin & Hightower Heritage Chapel with Pastor Jimmy Massengill, Bro. Roy Frashier, and Assistant Pastor Peggy Kilpatrick officiating. Interment followed in Holly Springs Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery with Justin Wilburn, Jacob Wilburn, Brian Wilburn, Michael Wilburn, Kevin Frashier, and Randy Frashier serving as pallbearers. The family received friends at the funeral home from 2 p.m. until the hour of service.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-high
Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
