Mrs. Rae V. Nicholson, 77, of Carrollton and formerly of Bowdon, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021.
Mrs. Nicholson was born on Sept. 28, 1944, in Cleburne County, Alabama, to the late John Marshall “Buss” Smith and Ada Jewell Smith.
She was a seamstress at Sewell Manufacturing and of the Baptist faith. She also had worked as a veterinarian assistant and loved animals.
She was always ready to watch a good scary movie or Sci-Fi show. But most of all, she loved her family and always enjoyed spending time with them.
In addition to her parents, Rae V. was preceded in death by her husband, Bobby A. Nicholson; a grandson, Mason Nicholson; a granddaughter, Shana Rae Nicholson; and her siblings, Alton Smith, Lebus Smith, Charles Smith, Clara Gibbs, Nena Johnson, Alice Cross and Deborah Burson.
Survivors include her son and daughter-in-law, Shane and Penny Nicholson, of Carrollton; her granddaughters, Erica Coalson and her husband, Chase, of Bethlehem, Georgia, Savannah Nicholson, and Madison Nicholson, of Carrollton; her great-grandson, Tanner Coalson; and her brother and sister-in-law, Brian and Penny Smith, of Ranburne, Alabama; her brother-in-law, Frank Burson; and her sister-in-law, Joyce Smith.
Graveside funeral services will be held on Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, at 3 p.m. (Georgia Time) at Macedonia Baptist Church Cemetery. Bro. Brian Smith will officiate. Interment will follow the services.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.rainwaterfuneral
Rainwater Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
