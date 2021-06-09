Rachel Richards Waddell, 81, of Bowdon, Georgia, passed away on June
8, 2021.
Mrs. Waddell was born on July 22, 1939, in Roopville, Georgia, to the late Dewey and Christine Pate Warren. For many years, she was the owner of Richard’s Produce
in Bowdon. She
was also a member
of Roopville Road Baptist Church.
Mrs. Waddell enjoyed growing beautiful flowers and also loved to fish.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a husband, Lynn Richards; her brother, Jerry Warren; and her sister, June Payton.
Survivors include her daughter and son-in-law, Julie and Terry Hutcheson; her husband, Billy Waddell; her stepchildren, Billy Waddell II, and Crystal Stockey; her grandchildren, Christopher Marlow, Kimberly Marlow, Jeffrey Marlow, Matthew Hutcheson; and 16 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, June 10, 2021, at 1 p.m. at The chapel of Rainwater Funeral Home. The Rev. Stephen Peeples will officiate. Interment will follow at Ephesus Baptist Church Cemetery.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Wednesday, June 9, 2021, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m.
Messages of condolence may
be sent to the family
at www.rainwater
Rainwater Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
