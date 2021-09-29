Mrs. Rachel Martin Duffie, 69, of Carrollton, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021.
She was born May 23, 1952, in Villa Rica, the daughter of the late Mr. Robert Samuel Martin and the late Mrs. Susie Louise George.
Mrs. Duffie loved traveling, seeing the country, working in the yard, gardening, camping and all things outdoors. She loved her family dearly and was known as “Mama” by many.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Anthony “Tony” Dwain Duffie; brother, Billy Martin; sister, Sarah O’Toole.
She is survived by her husband, Sherman Dwain Duffie, of Carrollton; daughters and sons-in-law, Tonya Duffie, of Bowdon, Becky and Alan Robinson, of Temple, Beverly and Chris Albright, of Carrollton; sister, Judy Bankston; 12 grandchildren, Miranda, Jordan, Kayla, Gabrielle, Josie, Drew, Haley, Jayden, Peyton, Zion, Isabella, Madisyn; 11 great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews also survive.
The family will receive friends at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home on Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. Funeral service will be conducted on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, at 11 a.m. from the chapel of the funeral home with Brother Brandon Bivins and Mrs. Beverly Albright speaking.
According to Mrs. Duffie’s wishes she will be cremated.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com.
Jones- Wynn Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Villa Rica in charge of arrangements, 770-459-3694.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.