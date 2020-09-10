Pure Energy, 48, of Atlanta, Georgia, died on Sept. 6, 2020. Final arrangements will be announced by Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel, 770.836.0044.
Latest e-Edition
Latest News
- Bremen schools to offer free meals to students
- Annual Ghost Train will run next month at Pine Mountain
- Sound of Medicine online tonight
- Local agencies bring human trafficking program to Bremen
- Bremen schools to offer free meals to students
- Exploring the sites of the Civil War
- Remembering September as National Recovery Month
- Living Outdoors: Memories of the hunt
Most Popular
Articles
- 106-acre park site donated to county
- Villa Rica man arrested for having child pornography
- Bremen man arrested for having child pornography
- Star News reporter dies of injuries from accident
- Cyclist killed in Tallapoosa collision
- Bremen Middle athlete shows off skills
- Carroll off 'most-impacted' list for virus
- New, concept in senior living takes shape in Villa Rica
- Week 1 Football Scores
- Temple gets first win over Bowdon
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News Updates
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.