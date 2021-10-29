Princess Ogechukwu Dike, 32, of Carrollton, Georgia, died on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021.
Celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Midway Church, 3915 Carrollton Villa Rica Highway in Villa Rica, Georgia. Interment will follow in West Georgia Memorial Park.
Viewing will be on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, from 9:30 a.m. to the funeral hour.
MASKS WILL BE REQUIRED OF ALL THIS ATTEND THESE EVENT.
Final arrangements have been entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel; 770-836-0044.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.