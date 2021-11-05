Princess Alaya Allen, 2, of Smyrna, Georgia, died on Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021.
Celebration of life service will be held
on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, at 1 p.m. at Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home, 812 Dallas Highway in Douglasville, Georgia. Interment will follow in Mount Harmony Memorial Gardens.
Viewing will be held on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the funeral home chapel.
MASKS WILL BE REQUIRED OF ALL WHO ATTEND THESE EVENTS.
Final arrangements have been entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel; 770-836-0044.
