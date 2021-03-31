Polly Ann Edwards McPherson, 83, of Powder Springs, Georgia, died on Saturday, March 27, 2021.
The family will receive friends at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Villa Rica on Wednesday, March 31, 2021, from noon until 2 p.m. Funeral services will be conducted on Wednesday, March 31, 2021, at 2 p.m. Interment will follow in Pleasant Grove Baptist Church Cemetery.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com.
Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Villa Rica is in charge of the arrangements, 770-459-3694.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.