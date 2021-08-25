Funeral service for Mrs. Phyllis Elaine Smith, of Riverdale, Georgia, will be on Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, at 1 p.m. at the Gilead Christian Church, 6290 Highway 85 in Riverdale. The Instate will be from 11 a.m. to noon at the church. Visitation will be on Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the F.L. Sims Funeral Home chapel at 2968 East Point St. in East Point, Georgia. The Interment will be private.
Elliott Parham Mortuary 142 W. Center St. Carrollton, GA 30117; 678-664-0410.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.