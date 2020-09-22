Mrs. Phoebe Louise Hamrick, 84, of Bremen, passed away on Sept. 18, 2020, at her residence.
She was born on Oct. 4, 1935, in Cedartown, Georgia, the daughter of the late-Walter James Kinzy and -Virina Frances Jackson Beck.
Mrs. Hamrick was a member of First Baptist Church of Bremen and formerly owned and operated Johnny’s Food Mart in Buchanan.
In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husbands, Johnny Davenport and Troy Hamrick, and a granddaughter, Shelli Roden.
Survivors include her children, Dr. Gaye Davenport, of Bremen, Chuck and Rhonda Davenport, of Buchanan; Sisters, Martha and Roger Warren, of Chandler, Arizona, Judy and Dennis Thompson, of Panama City, Florida, and Betty and Joe Satterfield of Blairsville, Georgia; brother, Bill and Jeanette Kinzy of Menlo; grandchildren, Douglas and Hope Davenport, Craig Roden, Todd and Lisa Wood, Timothy and Annie Wood, Tracie Wood, Gage Jackson, Missy and Dave Henry, and Dennis Williams; great-grandchildren, Hanna Wood, Will Wood, Eli Davenport, Anthony Evans, Tyler Roden, MacKenzie Evans, Drew Davenport, Jack Roden, Sam Davenport, Avery Wood, Cam Wood, Taylor Ellis, and Trent Jarrell; and great, great-grandchild, Ridge Ellis.
Visitation will be offered to friends and loved ones from 12 to 1:30 p.m. at Hightower’s Chapel in Bremen.
Funeral services for Mrs. Phoebe Hamrick will be on Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, at 2 p.m. at the First Baptist Church of Bremen with Brother Herman Parker and The Rev. Dan Akin officiating. Music will be provided by Andy Fowler. Eli Davenport, Tyler Roden, Drew Davenport, William Wood, Anthony Evans and Gage Jackson will serve as pallbearers.
Interment will follow in Macedonia Church Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Macednoia Church Cemetery or First Baptist Church of Bremen.
Please share your thoughts and memories in our guestbook at www.hightowerfuneral
Hightower Funeral Home of Bremen has charge of the arrangements.
