Philip Heard

Mr. Philip Spurgeon Heard, 81, of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, at his residence, surrounded by his loving family.
He was born on May 11, 1940, in Randolph County, Alabama, the son of the late Charles Spurgeon Heard and the late Mabel Wortham Heard.
Philip was a graduate of Yatesville High School. He went on to attend Mercer University, the University of West Georgia and Seminary School in Louisiana.
Philip began his career in education by teaching English in the Philippines as a member in the Peace Corps. He returned to West Georgia where he spent his career as an educator alongside his wife, Shirley.
The two also had a love for music. Philip served for many years as a choir director alongside his wife serving as his pianist. Philip most recently attended Mt. Zion United Methodist Church.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife, Shirley Jean Lee Heard, in April, 2021; his three brothers, Wortham Heard, Charles Heard, and Lee Heard; and his infant grandson, Taylor James Butler.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory his daughters and son-in-laws, Portia Heard, of Carrollton, Carla and Brant McCanless, of Fitzgerald, Georgia, Beth Chandler, of LaGrange, Georgia, Jennifer and Thomas Braziel of Fitzgerald, Georgia, and Olivia and Jamey Ploof, of Carrollton; son and daughter-in-law, Philip David and Kelly Heard, of Whitesburg, Georgia; 19 grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be conducted on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, at 11 a.m. from Martin & Hightower Heritage Chapel with Pastor Ryan Miller officiating.
Philip’s grandsons, Brett Butler, Cody Patterson, James Bragg, Brock Boyett, Cayden Smith, Christopher Cohen, McCabe Duncan and Heath Baxter will serve as pallbearers. Interment will follow in Carroll Memory Gardens.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-high
Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
