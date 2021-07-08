Peter Francis

Walsh, 82, of Douglasville, Georgia, died on Sunday July

4, 2021.

The family will

receive friends at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Douglasville

on Saturday, July

10, 2021, from

1 p.m. until 2 p.m. Funeral services

will be conducted

on Saturday, July 10, 2021, at 2 p.m. from

the chapel of the

funeral home.

Interment will

follow at a later

date from Georgia National Cemetery in Canton, Georgia.

Messages of condolence may be

sent to the family

at www.jones-wynn.

com.

Jones-Wynn Funeral Home & Crematory

of Douglasville is in charge of the arrangements, 770-942-2311.

