Peter Francis
Walsh, 82, of Douglasville, Georgia, died on Sunday July
4, 2021.
The family will
receive friends at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Douglasville
on Saturday, July
10, 2021, from
1 p.m. until 2 p.m. Funeral services
will be conducted
on Saturday, July 10, 2021, at 2 p.m. from
the chapel of the
funeral home.
Interment will
follow at a later
date from Georgia National Cemetery in Canton, Georgia.
Messages of condolence may be
sent to the family
at www.jones-wynn.
com.
Jones-Wynn Funeral Home & Crematory
of Douglasville is in charge of the arrangements, 770-942-2311.
